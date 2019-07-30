Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rivigo Granted USPTO Patent for its Unique Driver Relay System

The patented system uses intelligent driver allocation system through algorithms developed by Rivigo to pick the right driver for a duty.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 2:49 PM IST
Rivigo Granted USPTO Patent for its Unique Driver Relay System
Representational image. (Image source: Twitter/Rivigo)
Indian tech-enabled logistics firm Rivigo announced that it has been granted patent rights by The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its driver relay model that uses algorithms to determine the availability of drivers for trucks, enabling drivers to return home each day.

The patented system uses intelligent driver allocation system through algorithms developed by Rivigo to pick the right driver for a duty based on multiple parameters including equitable distribution of driving hours, rest hours, transit hours, etc. The algorithm also considers driver performance on parameters like driving behavior while deciding the final match between truck and “pilot” as every driver is addressed in Rivigo.

“This is yet another milestone for us at Rivigo. Our global first relay model being recognized by the United States Patent and Trademark Office is an endorsement of our pilot-first model predicated on innovation at a technological and human level,” said Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder, Rivigo. “This cutting-edge and disruptive Relay technology will not just bring efficiencies and help streamline the sector through better service to customers, but more importantly will ensure that truck driving becomes a viable job opportunity for pilots as they get to come back home to their families every day”.

“Fleet owners find it extremely difficult to find truck drivers for long-distance driving. India has a severe shortage of truck drivers - for every 1000 trucks we have 482 truck drivers. Through this technology, we will offer ‘Relay as a Service’ to fleet owners thereby providing a sustainable and scalable solution to this large and chronic national problem”

The relay model reduces transit times in long distance transportation. The algorithm and simulation of the system reduces transit time during changeovers by ensuring that the driver is not only available for the next duty but also informed in advance about the upcoming trip. The system also ensures that the driver is performing minimal and only the required checks during the changeover, thus saving time.

Rivigo believes the patented system will not only reduce the transit time but also help decrease the rate of accident on the national highways as truck drivers drive fixed hours and get mandatory rest before next trip is allocated.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
