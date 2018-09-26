English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Asks NE CMs to Encourage Use of Electric Vehicles
Gadkari said vehicles run on ethanol, methanol and bio-fuel as well as electric buses, taxis, motorcycles and autorickshaws will be free from the 'permit raj'.
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI Photo)
Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari urged the Chief Ministers of the eight northeastern states to encourage people to use electric vehicles. Encouraging people of the region to use ethanol and methanol as alternative fuels in view of the rising fuel hike, Gadkari said the northeastern states has a huge quantity of bamboo, which can be used for producing bio-ethanol.
"The price of petrol and diesel is around Rs 85/Rs 86 and Rs 74/Rs 75 respectively. But the rate of methanol and ethanol is Rs 22 and Rs 50 per litre while the electric cost is Rs 10," Gadkari told journalists here in Meghalaya.
The Union Minister, who held a reviewed meeting with Chief Ministers and ministers of the northeastern states, said vehicles run on ethanol, methanol and bio-fuel as well as electric buses, taxis, motorcycles and autorickshaws will be free from the "permit raj". Gadkari said his Ministry had decided to provide 10 methanol-run buses to Guwahati on a pilot project.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
