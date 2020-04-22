AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Road Ministry Stands Beside Drivers Delivering Essential Items Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)

Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, the National Highways Authority of India's centralised call number 1033 has also been enabled to answer calls and help drivers/cleaners

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Share this:

To help drivers engaged in supplies of essential commodities and other cargo, the road transport ministry on Monday launched a dashboard containing a list of dhabas and truck repair shops.

In addition, the National Highways Authority of India's centralised call number 1033 has also been enabled to answer calls and help drivers/cleaners to find information about the dhabas and repair shops along National Highways.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has created a dashboard link on its website for providing list and details of dhabas and truck repair shops available across the country by various organisations like NHAI, states, oil marketing companies. The list can be accessed at https://morth.nic.in/dhabas-truck-repair-shops-opened-during-covid-19," the ministry said in a statement.

This is intended to facilitate the truck/cargo drivers and cleaners in their movement while travelling between different places of the country for delivering required goods in the present challenging times of lockdown announced to curb Covid-19 pandemic.

A regular contact is being maintained with various stakeholders particularly states/UTs, oil marketing companies (OMCs), etc, in providing information which is then updated on the dashboard link on MoRTH website, the statement said.

"It may be stated that these dhabas and repair shops, drivers, cleaners or any other person in the chain of movement of goods, shall follow all the necessary precautions and healthcare protocols of social distancing, use of masks, hygiene, etc," the statement said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,929

    +44,420*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,425*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,634

    +34,898*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,107*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres