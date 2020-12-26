Road Rage: Auto Driver in Mumbai Tries to Kill a Motorcyclist, Notice Issued to Cancel Driving Licence

A 34-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly trying to kill a motorcyclist by ramming into his vehicle in suburban Govandi here, police said. The Deonar police have nabbed Salman Sayyed, a resident of Rafik Nagar, for allegedly hitting the two-wheeler belonging to Kishor Kardak following a heated argument last week, an official said.

While the complainant fell off this bike, he did not sustain any major injury, the official said. Taking the cognisance of the incident, the police traced the auto with its number and apprehended the accused, he said. The accused has been arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 279 (rash and negligence driving) of the IPC, he added.

Now Regional Transport Office has issued notification for cancellation of permit and driving licence, an official said on Friday. A incident happened on Ghatkopar- Mankhurd Link Road and a video of the incident has went viral.

"The RTO Wadala has issued two separate notices, one for cancellation of permit and one for cancellation of driving licence. This is on the basis of the FIR filed against him in Deonar police station," Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakane told PTI.

The permit cancellation notice has been issued under section 86 and cancellation of driving licence under section 19 of Motor Vehicles Act, and Sayyed will have to respond in three days or face unilateral action. Wadala RTO has jurisdiction over the eastern suburbs in Mumbai.