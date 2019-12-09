Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Road Safety Dashboard to Monitor Major Causes of Accidents Launched in Gurugram

The dashboard was launched at the initiative of Safer Roads For Gurugram (SRFG), the outcome of an MoU between Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) and the Transport Department, Haryana Government.

PTI

Updated:December 9, 2019, 11:49 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Road Safety Dashboard to Monitor Major Causes of Accidents Launched in Gurugram
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: PTI)

A road safety data dashboard has been launched for Gurugram which uses FIR data collected by Haryana traffic police since the last four years and indicates major factors causing road accidents in the state.

The dashboard was launched at the initiative of Safer Roads For Gurugram (SRFG), the outcome of an MoU between Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev) and the Transport Department, Haryana Government.

SRFG is an autonomous working group comprising corporates, government institutions, corporations, healthcare entities, industry associations, academic institutions, civil societies, among others. According to a statement from SRFG, the road safety data dashboard captures end-to-end data from road collisions and fatalities, which helps to identify vulnerable spots, assess risk factors and type of accidents, profiles of high-risk victims and vehicles.

"By centralizing in-depth information dating back to 2016, it aims to serve as a tool for authorities to analyze data on various parameters and devise preemptive measures in an efficient and timely manner," the statement said. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, road crash is one of the leading causes of unnatural deaths in India.

These road crashes kill close to 1,50,000 people each year in India, and this average fatality rate is one of the highest in the world. It is estimated that the road accidents put a burden of close to 1 per cent to 3 per cent of the country's GDP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram