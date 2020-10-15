Rogue Driver Drags Delhi Police Officer on Bonnet in a Bid to Escape Traffic Violation Fine

A Delhi Traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of a car for a few metres after he tried stopping the vehicle for a rule violation. The incident reportedly took place on Monday in Dhaula Kuan area of New Delhi and was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

The policeman first tried to stop the vehicle for violating traffic rules. On not stopping, the cop tried to get on the car when the driver decided to flee. He is then seen pounding on the car before falling onto the road after a few metres.

The accused managed to run away within seconds. Reports confirm that the driver was named Shubham who was held after a one-kilometre chase. An FIR was filed against him at the Delhi Cantt police station in South West Delhi.

In light of such increasing traffic rages, the central government has digitised documents including maintenance of vehicles, driving licences and e-challans that will now be done through an information technology portal from October 1, 2020.

Vehicular documents found validated through electronic means shall not be demanded in physical forms for inspection, it said and added that details of driving licences disqualified or revoked by the licensing authority will be recorded and updated chronologically in the portal.