Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has joined the slew of celebrities who bought the Lamborghini Urus. The famed cricketer purchased the car in Blu Eleos Metallic paint with 22 inch Nath diamond-cut rims and Sportivo Leather interior in Nero Ade/Rosso Alala.

The car delivered to Rohit Sharma gets personalized interiors with a dual-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black) for the cabin, reported Cartoq. The upper layer of the dashboard and door panels comes finished in black and the lower part of the dashboard and door panels and seats are finished in the shade of cherry red. In addition to this, there is a fine layer of contrast silver running between the dashboard and door panels, which also flows towards the centre console.

Also present on the inside, are piano black touches on the dashboard and centre console. The Urus is built on the same platform as its cousin luxury SUVs from the Volkswagen group, like Audi RSQ8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne. However, the Urus is the sportiest of the lot.

Powering the car is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which is in its most powerful state under the hood of the Urus, with a maximum power output of 650 PS and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. This engine is paired with an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. Prices for the Lamborghini Urus start at Rs 3.10 crore in India.

