English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
TMC Dumont Concept Motorcycle Powered by Rolls-Royce Aeroplane Engine is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
Former Brazilian F1 driver Tarso Marquez's Dumont comes fitted with a 1960’s 300hp Rolls-Royce Continental V6 engine.
Former Brazilian F1 racer Tarso Marquez with his TMC Dumont Motorcycle Concept. (Image: www.rideapart.com)
Loading...
While some can only dream of going as fast as an F1 driver, Former Brazilian F1 racer Tarso Marquez has taken a giant leap to bring the thrill of racing back to his life. Marquez has built something truly out of the scenes of a sci-fi film; a motorcycle powered by an aeroplane engine! The TMC Dumont Concept comes with an enormous engine which sits low on the motorcycle platform. Furthermore, the wheels are rimless and connect to the bike at the extremes.
(Image: Source)
The aeroplane engine fitted on the motorcycle is a 1960’s 300 hp Rolls-Royce Continental V6 engine. This sort of engine is seen on aeroplanes like the Cessna. One would have to sit at the helm of the monstrous motorcycle to understand and appreciate the design and hard work gone in making it come to life.
(Image: Source)
The concept by Marquez was named after Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont who was considered a national hero for his significant contributions to the developments of aeroplanes. The Dumont was awarded the title of ‘Best in Show’ at the Daytona Bike Week earlier this year.
Although the bike has an almost non-existent ground clearance and the rider sits dangerously close to the rear wheel, the question is…does it matter? The Dumont concept has been created as an example to showcase the exemplary imagination and hard work which goes into creating a piece of art.
Also Watch
(Image: Source)
The aeroplane engine fitted on the motorcycle is a 1960’s 300 hp Rolls-Royce Continental V6 engine. This sort of engine is seen on aeroplanes like the Cessna. One would have to sit at the helm of the monstrous motorcycle to understand and appreciate the design and hard work gone in making it come to life.
(Image: Source)
The concept by Marquez was named after Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont who was considered a national hero for his significant contributions to the developments of aeroplanes. The Dumont was awarded the title of ‘Best in Show’ at the Daytona Bike Week earlier this year.
Although the bike has an almost non-existent ground clearance and the rider sits dangerously close to the rear wheel, the question is…does it matter? The Dumont concept has been created as an example to showcase the exemplary imagination and hard work which goes into creating a piece of art.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- TMC Dumont Concept Motorcycle Powered by Rolls-Royce Aeroplane Engine is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls $1 Trillion Value a 'Milestone' But Not a Focus
- Apple Makes History, Becomes World's First Trillion Dollar Company
- Jennifer Lopez Ditches Pants for Versace Denim Boots; Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...