TMC Dumont Concept Motorcycle Powered by Rolls-Royce Aeroplane Engine is Straight Out of a Sci-Fi Movie

While some can only dream of going as fast as an F1 driver, Former Brazilian F1 racer Tarso Marquez has taken a giant leap to bring the thrill of racing back to his life. Marquez has built something truly out of the scenes of a sci-fi film; a motorcycle powered by an aeroplane engine! The TMC Dumont Concept comes with an enormous engine which sits low on the motorcycle platform. Furthermore, the wheels are rimless and connect to the bike at the extremes.The aeroplane engine fitted on the motorcycle is a 1960’s 300 hp Rolls-Royce Continental V6 engine. This sort of engine is seen on aeroplanes like the Cessna. One would have to sit at the helm of the monstrous motorcycle to understand and appreciate the design and hard work gone in making it come to life.The concept by Marquez was named after Brazilian aviation pioneer Alberto Santos-Dumont who was considered a national hero for his significant contributions to the developments of aeroplanes. The Dumont was awarded the title of ‘Best in Show’ at the Daytona Bike Week earlier this year.Although the bike has an almost non-existent ground clearance and the rider sits dangerously close to the rear wheel, the question is…does it matter? The Dumont concept has been created as an example to showcase the exemplary imagination and hard work which goes into creating a piece of art.