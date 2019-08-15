Rolls-Royce Announces Ghost Zenith Collection to Commemorate its Exit

After 10 years in the market, it is the end of the line for the Rolls Royce Ghost. To commemorate its departure, the British luxury car premiere has announced the Zenith collection limited to just 50 models.

The last time we heard about the Zenith was when Rolls Royce announced the end to the Phantom VII. But soon, we saw the arrival of Phantom VIII. As of now, we are dark on details if the company has anything up its sleeve for the Ghost in the future but let's digest this particular Zenith first.

Before the Ghost took shape as a production model, it was unveiled as the RR 200EX concept in 2009. Hence, Rolls Royce is trying to complete the circle by taking components from the concept itself. A commemorative ingot made from the original 200EX’s Spirit of Ecstasy is set into a plaque adorning each of the 50 cars. The car can be bought in three dual-tone paint schemes including blue with silver, silver with white and black with red.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, “The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history.”

