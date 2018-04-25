Rolls-Royce Bespoke Adamas Black Badge Wraith and Dawn has Carbon Fibre Spirit of Ecstasy

Rolls-Royce Adamas stargazed roofliner. (Image: Rolls-Royce)

The Bespoke Collective of the Rolls-Royce has conceived a limited edition ‘Adamas’ - a darker iteration of Black Badge Wraith and Dawn. Drawing inspiration from the name, meaning ‘untameable’, ‘invincible’ and also ‘diamond’, the Collective is limited to just 40 Black Badge Wraiths and 30 Black Badge Dawns. The biggest change is – the Spirit of Ecstasy, who for the first time in history of Rolls-Royce, is machined from carbon fibre.The figure is engineered from 294 layers of aerospace grade carbon fibre, which takes 68 hours to produce with a technical weave angle of precisely 25 degrees. It rests on a specially created titanium base, vapour blasted to adopt a darkened aesthetic, bearing the words ‘BLACK BADGE ADAMAS’, and the infinity logo.The mandarin orange interior for Dawn and Cobalto Blue interior for Wraith have spread to the exterior; darkened versions of these hues envelop the body in a hypnotic Aphrodite Red over Black and Morpheus Blue over Black two-tone respectively.Stepping inside, 88 laboratory-grown diamonds that form the Black Badge infinity symbol, mounted upon a carbon fibre back-plate, catches the eye. The face of the diamond studded clock is embellished with machined aluminium chaplets and a polished aluminium inner bezel.The diamond theme on the starlight headliner of Wraith Adamas with 1,340 individual fibre optic lights are configured running through the interior cabin. The Collection premieres a new dark brushed metal fascia, designed to correspond with the carbon fibre.As a final touch, one encounters an illuminated tread plate, reading either ‘Black Badge Wraith Adamas – One of Forty’ or ‘Black Badge Dawn Adamas – One of Thirty’.