Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan Launched in India at Rs 8.2 Crore

The Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan is now available for commission and can be yours for a little more than Rs 8 crores.

Updated:January 25, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan Launched in India at Rs 8.2 Crore
The Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. (Image: Rolls Royce)

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars had launched 'Black Badge', their line of bespoke luxury cars, in 2016. Now, Rolls-Royce has added the Cullinan to its Black Badge range. Initial previews were held in New Delhi, with prices starting from Rs 8.2 crores, and changing as per customer specification. The Black Badge Cullinan is marketed towards younger Rolls-Royce customers.

The Rolls Royce Black Badge Cullinan has a 6.75-litre V12 engine which delivers increased power (600PS) and torque (900NM). The drivetrain and chassis have been re-engineered for enhanced performance. The interiors of the bespoke luxury variant will come in Forge Yellow leather and Technical Carbon veneer. The car also features bespoke alloy wheels introduced in the Black Badge house style and the Infinity lemniscate symbol continues to codify the noir expression of Rolls-Royce.

Clients can either choose from the marque’s 44,000 ‘ready to wear’ paint options or commission a custom hue. Although one could also opt for the Black Badge’s signature Black. Multiple layers of paint and lacquer are meticulously applied and hand-polished 10 times at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.

The car has the trademark all-aluminium architecture that the brand debuted with its Phantom model. The Cullinan is fitted with an all-wheel-drive and four-wheel steering in its silver badged guise. When the driver presses the ‘Low’ button situated on the gear selection stalk, they unlock Black Badge Cullinan’s full suite of technologies.

