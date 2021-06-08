Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge: Hyderabad Businessman Buys India’s Most Expensive SUV

A Hyderabad-based businessman, Naseer Khan has purchased the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge. This is the most expensive SUV in India and is priced at Rs 10 crore, without any customization. The luxury carmaker had launched the SUV a few years ago, and ever since the launch, the four-wheeler has unsurprisingly become the fastest-selling Rolls Royce model in the world. Black Badge is a signature edition of the carmaker. It was almost obvious that the brand would introduce the same for its latest SUV.

The car is extraordinary — both in terms of looks as well as in performance. It is equipped with black highlights all around the car and has 22-inch forged alloy wheels with red brake callipers. The powerful wheeler runs on a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 600 PS and a peak torque of 900 Nm.

The Black Badge model is Rs 1.25 crore more expensive than the standard Cullinan. The engine of the Black Badge is more powerful than the standard vehicle. Cullinan Black Badge’s engine produces approximately 29PS more than the standard Cullinan, while the torque is 50 Nm higher.

The Hyderabad-based businessman is also an owner of Rolls Royce Ghost. The royal car at the time of launch was priced around Rs 4.5 crore, ex-showroom. The swanky four-wheeler is a home to 6.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V12 engine that generates a maximum power of 562 Bhp and a peak torque of 780 Nm. The model he has purchased is in white colour.

Meanwhile, Naseer seems to be a car enthusiast as his social media profiles are filled with him posing with different luxury cars. The Hyderabad-based businessman’s fleet includes Ferrari 812 SuperFast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, and Lamborghini Urus.

