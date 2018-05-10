English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV Leaked Ahead of Launch - Image Gallery

Here are the leaked images of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2018, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV Leaked Ahead of Launch - Image Gallery
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor)
After Bentley came up with the Bentayga and Lamborghini with the Urus, Rolls-Royce is the latest company, not traditionally associated with the high-riding format, to confirm the unveiling of its own super-luxury SUV. The uber-luxury British car manufacturer will finally reveal the Cullinan SUV globally today.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor) Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor)

The Cullinan is the brand’s first SUV and is said to be the most luxurious SUV to hit the market ever. Unlike the Bentley Bentayga, which is built on a platform shared with the Audi Q7 and Lamborghini Urus, among others, the Cullinan will be built on the bespoke aluminum platform that is also being used for the new Rolls-Royce Phantom. The new SUV is also expected to share the company's twin-turbo V-12 engine with the Phantom, which in that application currently develops 563 horsepower.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor) Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor)

When it eventually goes on sale, it's expected the Cullinan will push the global sales of Rolls-Royce through the 5,000 units per year threshold. In 2016 the company sold 4,011 cars around the world, which was its second-best result ever, but that figure dropped to a disappointing 3,362 units last year.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor) Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor)

The new model isn't exactly a secret as camouflaged versions have already been spotted and photographed undergoing testing at the Nurburgring in Germany, where engineers have been relentlessly working to ensure the new model is "effortless to drive everywhere."

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor) Rolls-Royce Cullinan Luxury SUV. (Image: Diariomotor)

In somewhat typical Rolls-Royce style, the luxury brand is refraining from using such common terms as crossover or SUV to describe Project Cullinan, and is instead calling it an "all-terrain, high-sided vehicle." Of course they're not fooling anyone with such terminology, so expect the new Rolls-Royce SUV to go on sale by the end of 2018 and deliveries commencing sometime in 2019.

Also Watch: Ladies of Harley Undertake the Golden Quadrilateral Highway Tour | Cars18

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You