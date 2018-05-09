Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Spied Ahead of May 10th Debut

After Bentley came up with the Bentayga and Lamborghini with the Urus, Rolls-Royce is the latest company, not traditionally associated with the high-riding format, to confirm the unveiling of its own super-luxury SUV. The uber-luxury British car manufacturer has finally confirmed to reveal the Cullinan SUV globally on 10th May, 2018 digitally.Ahead of its global debut, Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV has been spied with the front fascia, revealing the squarish design and massive grille. The headlights are rectangular in design, while there are two air intakes on either side of the grille.The lower air intake has horizontally stacked DRLs, while there is a large rectangular air intake in the lower lip as well. The amount of air intakes point at the massive power the Cullinan will produce and the amount of cooling it needs.Earlier, Roll-Royce teased squarish tail-light of the Cullinan, which is the brand’s first SUV and is said to be the most luxurious SUV to hit the market ever. Rolls-Royce has also launched a series of videos under the series called ‘The Final Challenger’, which was shot in association with the National Geographic Channel.The Final Challenge began in the Highlands of Scotland on Wednesday 4 April and will be broadcasted on social media by National Geographic and Rolls-Royce as it continues its adventure through the Alpine snowfields of Austria, the arid deserts of the Middle East and finally across the toughest terrain in the United States. These will include multiple off-road challenges and miles of rough terrain.The Rolls-Royce Cullinan and crew will be accompanied on The Final Challenge by acclaimed explorer and photographer Cory Richards, National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year in 2012. The National Geographic team will document the journey with daily updates broadcast from the spectacular, far-flung locations he and the crew encounter.“I promised the public three years ago that I would involve them in the development and testing of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and I continue to keep that promise by making The Final Challenge, a public trial,” comments Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce.