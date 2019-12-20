Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Rolls-Royce Gives 1st Look at One-Seater All-Electric Aircraft

Rolls-Royce hopes that this aircraft, which can go over 300 miles per hour, becomes the fastest all-electric aircraft ever.

Reuters

Updated:December 20, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rolls-Royce Gives 1st Look at One-Seater All-Electric Aircraft
Rolls Royce has joined the race to make the fastest all-electric aircraft ever. (Image Souce: Rolls Royce)

British engineering company Rolls-Royce gave a first look at a one-seater electric aircraft that it hopes will fly in late Spring next year and become the world's fastest all-electric aircraft. Growing concerns about climate change plus the recent spread of the "flight-shaming" movement on social media, and a promise by the aviation industry to cut carbon emissions, has made airlines hungry for progress on electric flying technology. Aviation accounts for over 2 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and passenger numbers are growing but zero-carbon, long-distance planes carrying hundreds of people are still decades away, aviation experts say.

Rolls-Royce unveiled the electric plane, which it is building with partners YASA and Electroflight and others and which will target speed of over 300 miles per hour, at a hangar in Gloucestershire, western England. The white plane has blue trim and a bulging neck where its electric motor technology sits behind a propeller on its pointed nose.

Named ACCEL, the 6.5 million pounds ($8.5 million) project will have the most power-dense battery pack ever assembled for an aircraft, Rolls-Royce said, providing enough fuel to fly 200 miles (320 km), or the distance between London and Paris, on a single charge. Over the coming months, engineers will begin to integrate the electrical propulsion system into the airframe before a first flight by an experienced pilot in late Spring 2020 at a location yet to be decided, but possibly in the Welsh countryside.

Earlier this month in Canada, the world's first fully-electric commercial flight took off and flew for 15 minutes, but some attempts have been less successful and a battery-powered aircraft crash-landed in Norway in August. Plane-makers Boeing and Airbus are both working on electric planes, say, experts, while Rolls-Royce bought Siemens aircraft, a developer of electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems for planes, in June.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram