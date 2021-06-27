Rolls-Royce Landspeed Collection Unveiled, Limited to Just 56 Units Globally

British luxury automobile maker Rolls Royce its latest limited Landspeed collection edition that will consist of Wraith Landspeed and Dawn Landspeed cars. The automaker mentioned that the Landspeed collection is inspired by Captain George ET Eyston, the man known for being the pioneer of speed who conquered the Bonneville Speedway’s crusted salt flats and earned the title of “fastest man alive.” The automaker has dedicated the collection to the “phenomenal endeavours” of Eyston and mentioned on its website that they are available for only a “fleeting moment in time” for once the collection is sold out, “they’re gone forever.” The automaker will only be manufacturing 35 units of Wraith Landspeed and 21 units of Dawn Landspeed cars. The British engineer, inventor, and racing driver Eyston’s iconic car, the Thunderbolt, was powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce V12 aero engines and each of those engines displaced 37 litres and produced more than 2,000 horsepower.

Wraith Landspeed

Each Rolls Royce Wraith Landspeed’s driver’s door grosgrain ribbon honour detail will come with Eyston’s awards and honours including Order of the British Empire (OBE), Military Cross and Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur. The Wraith Landspeed motor cars will also have a polished Landspeed Treadplate, affirming their unique status. Beneath the dark headlights of this luxury car, there will be two-tone black and yellow bumper inserts with pronounced visual statements honouring Thunderbolt’s painted ‘Black Arrow.’ The interior of the car will feature a Constellation Headliner, with

2,117 individually placed stars woven into the ceiling to create an array that replicates Bonneville’s night sky on September 16, 1938 the. It is the same celestial display present on the night of Eyston’s final record-breaking run at Bonneville Salt Flats. Each Wraith Landspeed motor car will come with a polished Landspeed Treadplate, acknowledging their unique status.

Dawn Landspeed

This luxury car will come with a special silhouette of Thunderbolt, three times over created by laser engraving into the polished anodised aluminium surface of the front tunnel. The three thunderbolts represent Eyston’s three record-breaking runs, complete with the maximum speed and date of the attempts. Rolls Royce has also paid tribute to the iconic silhouette of Bonneville Speedway’s Silver Island mountain range by laser engraving the shape into the blackwood veneer of Dawn Landspeed’s rear seat waterfall. Each Dawn Landspeed motor car is demarcated by a Landspeed Treadplate bearing the Rolls-Royce Black Badge mark.

