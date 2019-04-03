Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Appoints Jozef Kabaň as Head of Design

Rolls-Royce has announced that Jozef Kabaň has been appointed as the new Head of Design for the luxury automaker. Kabaň, 46, has spent the majority of his career at a senior level in automotive design. Kabaň joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from the BMW Group where he has been Head of Design Studio BMW since 2017. Kabaň, aged just 20 at the time, was one of the youngest ever designers to join the VW Group. In 1998 he was awarded project lead for the Bugatti Veyron, for which he designed the exterior. He then became Head of Exterior, first at Audi AG and then Skoda Auto.Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce that Jozef Kabaň has been appointed Head of Design. He is an exceptionally talented designer with a strong track record and a wide breadth of ability. It is testament to the success of our business that, as the world’s leading luxury house, we are able to attract the world’s very best design talent.” He continued, “This is an exciting time for our brand and I look forward to welcoming Jozef to the Rolls-Royce family.”Adrian van Hooydonk, Chief Designer, BMW Group, commented, “The Rolls-Royce Design Team creates outstanding motor cars and luxury objects. I am convinced that Jozef Kabaň will guide this phenomenal team into a very bright future indeed.”