English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Appoints Jozef Kabaň as Head of Design
Kabaň joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from the BMW Group where he has been Head of Design Studio BMW since 2017.
Rolls-Royce Logo. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Rolls-Royce has announced that Jozef Kabaň has been appointed as the new Head of Design for the luxury automaker. Kabaň, 46, has spent the majority of his career at a senior level in automotive design. Kabaň joins Rolls-Royce Motor Cars from the BMW Group where he has been Head of Design Studio BMW since 2017. Kabaň, aged just 20 at the time, was one of the youngest ever designers to join the VW Group. In 1998 he was awarded project lead for the Bugatti Veyron, for which he designed the exterior. He then became Head of Exterior, first at Audi AG and then Skoda Auto.
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce that Jozef Kabaň has been appointed Head of Design. He is an exceptionally talented designer with a strong track record and a wide breadth of ability. It is testament to the success of our business that, as the world’s leading luxury house, we are able to attract the world’s very best design talent.” He continued, “This is an exciting time for our brand and I look forward to welcoming Jozef to the Rolls-Royce family.”
Adrian van Hooydonk, Chief Designer, BMW Group, commented, “The Rolls-Royce Design Team creates outstanding motor cars and luxury objects. I am convinced that Jozef Kabaň will guide this phenomenal team into a very bright future indeed.”
Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “I am delighted to announce that Jozef Kabaň has been appointed Head of Design. He is an exceptionally talented designer with a strong track record and a wide breadth of ability. It is testament to the success of our business that, as the world’s leading luxury house, we are able to attract the world’s very best design talent.” He continued, “This is an exciting time for our brand and I look forward to welcoming Jozef to the Rolls-Royce family.”
Adrian van Hooydonk, Chief Designer, BMW Group, commented, “The Rolls-Royce Design Team creates outstanding motor cars and luxury objects. I am convinced that Jozef Kabaň will guide this phenomenal team into a very bright future indeed.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling Shoe At Sunil Grover
- Jaa Simran Jaa: PIB Uses 'DDLJ' Meme to Encourage Citizens to Vote in Lok Sabha Elections
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
- Apple iPhone X Lineup’s Trial Production to Begin in Chennai Soon
- Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in US
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results