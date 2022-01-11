Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Records Highest-Ever Annual Sales in 117-Year History

In 2021, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars delivered the highest-ever annual sales results in the marque’s 117-year history. The luxury carmaker delivered 5,586 motor cars to clients around the world, up 49 percent on the same period in 2020. This overall figure includes all-time record sales in most regions, including Greater China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, and in multiple countries across the globe.

The British marque further reports that growth has been driven principally by the Ghost, with demand surging further, following the launch of Black Badge Ghost in October 2021. This, together with the continuing demand for the Cullinan SUV and the marque’s flagship product, Phantom, has ensured order books are full well into the third quarter of 2022. The company’s Provenance (pre-owned) programme also enjoyed exceptional sales results in 2021, achieving an all-time record.

Reflecting on the results, CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said, “This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities and made huge strides into our all-electric future. As always, it has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the extraordinary people at the Home of Rolls-Royce, our international team and our global dealer network. I wish to extend my thanks and congratulations to each and every one of them: it is my privilege and pleasure to work alongside them every day.”

Bespoke commissions remain at record levels, with magnificent individual examples including the spectacular Phantom Oribe co-created with Hermès, alongside the Phantom Tempus, and Black Badge Wraith and Black Badge Dawn Landspeed Collection cars. Moreover, Rolls-Royce also announced its first all-electric car, Spectre in 2021. The process of bringing the Spectre EV to the market by the fourth quarter of 2023 has begun.

ALSO READ: TVS Raider Review: What Does it Take to be the New Benchmark?

In fact, the most punishing testing protocol ever conceived for a Rolls‑Royce is underway. This 2.5‑million-kilometre journey, which extends to all four corners of the world, will simulate more than 400 years of use for a Rolls‑Royce.

Also Watch:

The company will continue to invest in its manufacturing plant in readiness for electrification, and in future talent, with a record 37 new apprentices set to join the company in September 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.