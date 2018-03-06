Rolls-Royce Phantom 8th-Generation Showcased in North India, Priced at Rs 9.50 Crore

Luxury car maker Rolls-Royce today showcased the eighth generation Phantom in North India. Priced at Rs 9.50 crore, as part of plans to widen the product portfolio in the country. Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 turbocharged engine that makes 563 bhp, the car is claimed to be the ‘Most Silent Car in The World’ as the motor in the new Phantom includes 6mm two-layer glazing all around the car and more than 130kg of sound insulation. Acoustic insulation from road noise has been helped by the employment of double skin alloy on areas within the floor and bulkhead of the spaceframe. But all of these hasn’t made any changes in the performance, the new Rolls-Royce Phantom can still go 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.Inside, the new Phantom gets heated seats, heated armrests, heated console lid and heated lower C-pillar. The seats are completely hand-crafted for more comfort. The car also gets rear picnic tables and rear theatre monitors, which are electrically deployed and retracted at the touch of a button. experience. The new fixed rear centre console receives significant enhancement, by incorporating a drinks cabinet with whiskey glasses and decanter, champagne flutes and coolbox.At the heart of the New Phantom’s wholly modern design aesthetic is dashboard and instrument panel area which company calls ‘The Gallery’. All of the elements within ‘The Gallery’ are enclosed in toughened glass that runs the full width of the dash area. Within it, the instrument digital dials are framed with chrome. The Gallery is accompanied by a 12.3-inch TFT colour displays with LED backlighting to communicate all driver information from within the round chrome surrounds.The new Phantom series is 30 percent lighter than its predecessors and has a laser light technology providing 600-metre range of light at night for enhanced safety. The Phantom Standard Wheelbase variant is priced at Rs 9.50 crore while the Phantom Extended Wheelbase from Rs 11.35 crore. The pricing also includes a four-year service package and regional warranty.