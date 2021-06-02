Rolls-Royce Phantom with Crocodile Leather Interiors Seized by Italian Customs Officials, Here's Why

In the world of ultra-luxurious cars, Rolls-Royce Phantom owns its place like no other. The luxury car is defined as one of its kind for each model that is manufactured for the client. No two Rolls-Royce Phantom cars are ever the same because each Phantom Extended is crafted to the vision of its patron, which the company describes as a manifestation of their philosophy that “unique is rarely experienced.”

Despite such guaranteed uniqueness, one model of Rolls-Royce Phantom was seized by Italy’s customs department last week after it was discovered that the cabin was upholstered with rare crocodile leather. This kind of modification is not done by the company, which follows the rulebook. According to a report by LuxuryLaunches, the Rolls-Royce Phantom was imported from Russia by its owner and was on its way to a Rome-based dealership of exotic cars to be resold in Italy.

However, when the Italian customs department discovered that car’s seats were covered with crocodile skin of a rare breed, it violated the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) treaty. The multilateral treaty that came into effect in 1975 under the Washington Convention was made to protect endangered plants and animals. It also prohibits commercial use of the skin and fur of those animals. Crocodiles also happen to be enlisted as a species protected under this treaty. Hence, goods made of crocodile and alligator leather require a clearance certificate from CITES to be legally bought and sold in the 160 countries that had signed the agreement.Since Italy is one of the signatories of this agreement, the Rolls-Royce vehicle was seized after the Italian customs department did not receive any official legal clearance for its crocodile leather interior, mentions the report.

It is being speculated that the owner of the car may have to pay a hefty fine for violating the international treaty.

