Rolls-Royce Reveals Commissioned Boat Tail Model With Added Luxury and Hidden Bar

The newly revealed Rolls-Royce Boat Tail looks royal. This is one of the three commissioned Rolls-Royce Boat Tails. The car is for a couple who already owns a restored original Boat Tail. In their brief, which they had given three years ago, the duo had mentioned that they wanted the car to be ‘celebratory and joyful’,so that they could enjoy it with their family.

The body of the luxury car has a bunch of nautical-themed design elements. The car comes in two-tone colour combination that includes dark blue and bright blue, embedded with metallic and crystal flakes. This certainly adds to the rich look of the four-wheeler. The vehicle is also a proof of extreme attention to detail as the dual tone colour scheme can also be spotted on the tyres.

In terms of the exterior of the car, one cannot ignore the huge proportions. The blue Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is approximately 5.9 metres in length andhas a pantheon grille which has wide and deep-set daytime running lights. Below the lights, one can also spot the classical round headlamps. At the back of the car, horizontally mounted tail lights can be seen. Interestingly, Rolls-Royce has also used carbon fibre in the lower segments of the car that include, side sills, front and back bumpers.

There are certain design elements in the car which prove that it has been custom-made to the client’s requirement. The fixed-canopy roof, wooden rear deck that has been finished in a caleidolegno veneer, add to the rich and luxurious look of the luxury machine. In terms of the interior layout, the front seats can be seen in dark blue while the back seats are in light blue colour. The instrument panel dials have been decorated with a technique called Guilloché. Furthermore, there is also a Montblanc pen in a hand-crafted aluminium and leather case in the glove box of the car.

Disappointingly, the luxury car maker has not revealed any technical details about the vehicle till now. As a result, it is not possible to know how powerful the car will be.

