Rolls Royce Reveals its Hybrid Haul Truck Concept, Aimed at Green Mining Excavations

Roll Royce, the ultra-luxurious auto manufacturer, also has its involvement in manufacturing ultra-powerful machines. Recently, the company revealed its concept of the heavy-duty haul truck at MINIExpo International 2021, Las Vegas. With an aim to reduce carbon emissions, the haul truck comes equipped with a hybrid powertrain that can reduce carbon emissions by 30 percent.

Roll Royce produces power-centric vehicles and engines under its conglomeration with MTU. It is a subsidiary of Rolls Royce manufacturing yachts, tugboats, and massive land vehicles. Under this power system business, Rolls teased its hybrid concept built for major green mining excavations. However, the reduction in emission largely depends on the topography.

Along with a high-performance engine, the haul truck will also hone a battery system contributing to making the engine eco-friendly while keeping the performance consistent. The batteries will store energy while the truck is going down the quarry through a rejuvenating braking system. The energy collected by the batteries is then directed to the primary powertrain while the massive machine is going uphill. This system will help reduce CO2 emissions. The engine used in the concept haul truck is the state-of-the-art 12V 2000 mining engine, coupled with an MTU Energy Pack Batteries supporting the regenerating braking system.

“The environment is a critical topic for the mining industry. Mining companies are taking responsibility for reducing emissions and leading change. Using MINIExpo as a stage for discourse, Roll Royce will devise plans on how we can help the industry reach their goals of net zero emission,” said Scott Woodruff, Head of Rolls-Royce’s Mining Business, in a press release.

The hybrid truck is peddled as the future of heavy-duty mining vehicles and a greener alternative to the existing vehicles. Currently, the luxury carmaker is using Tier-4 technology in its mining engines which has brought the CO2 emission down to 6 percent. The automaker is now working on a new-age 16V 2000 engine as an addition to their green mining initiative.

