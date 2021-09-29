Rolls-Royce Reveals Name of its First Ever Electric Car as 'Spectre', Launch in 2023 [Video]

In an historic announcement, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that the on-road testing of its first fully electric motor car will begin shortly. The first electric car from the world’s most luxurious marque will be called ‘SPECTRE’ and will join other iconic names like Dawn, Ghost, Wraith, Phantom and Cullinan in 2023, when the brand will launch the Spectre for the world.

Rolls-Royce will also convert its exiting fleet to fully electric by 2030 with the full electrification of the entire product portfolio. Rolls-Royce has been experimenting with an electric powertrain for some time. In 2011 they revealed 102EX, a fully operational all-electric Phantom. The in 2016, they revealed fully electric 103EX.

The company will be undertaking a ‘most demanding testing programme in Rolls-Royce’s history’ and will cover 2.5 million kilometres, a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce and travel to all four corners of the world to push this new motor car to the limit.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Chief Executive Officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, said: “Today is the most significant day in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars since 4th May, 1904. Today, 117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first – and finest – super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

As per Rolls-Royce, Charles Rolls, one of the co-founder of Rolls-Royce brand, in April 1900, experienced an early electric motor car named the Columbia and declared its electric drive to be ideal. Rolls said, ‘The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.’

The brand further stats that the Electric drive is uniquely and perfectly suited to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, more so than any other automotive brand. The luxury quotient of Rolls-Royce cars can be perfectly amped by electric motor for it is silent, refined and creates torque almost instantly, going on to generate tremendous power.

On naming the car, CEO said, “Spectre is a name given to otherworldly beings synonymous with great power and apparition; creatures of an alternative realm that make their presence felt through fleeting manifestation. A spectre forces the world to pause. It dominates the space it occupies. Then, as quickly as it appears, it dissipates, leaving a wake of exhilaration, energy, and intrigue.

