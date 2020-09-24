Rolls-Royce to Ditch Internal Combustion Engines, Be All-Electric by 2040 - Report

Over the years, Rolls-Royce has been synonymous with opulence and luxury in the automotive world. It defines pure luxury, unique design, loaded with tech and uber-luxe features which makes everyone stop and admire when a Rolls-Royce drives past, making it a first choice to be driven in, rather than driving it.

Electric cars are being touted as the future and each year, carmakers are adding new electric and hybrid vehicles to their line-up. The automotive industry plans to roll out bigger plans over the coming years since the Electric car market made big gains the previous year.

Rolls-Royce with its long-lasting romance and history with the auto industry is, however, a tad bit late to join the Electric Vehicle (EV) party. It could take a decade before a Rolls-Royce EV is mass-produced. Rolls-Royce had earlier mentioned it will launch their EV model “when the time is right”, that times seem now!

With no plans to build a hybrid vehicle either, if Rolls-Royce will be all-electric or stick all for the traditional internal combustion engine is unknown.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ӧtvӧs, told the Financial Times, “Electrification actually fits extremely well with Rolls-Royce because it’s silent, it’s powerful, it’s torquey, so in that sense, it’s a very good fit.”

According to industry sources, the luxury plans to drop gasoline-powered engines in favour of electric by the year 2040. The luxury car manufacturer believes in the foreseeable future, it is keen to bank on it and offer something worthwhile to its customers.

Rolls-Royce is reluctantly making the shift to EV technology, given the lukewarm customer response it received for the “Experimental Electric” Phantom, the 102EX. But cities worldwide placing restrictive emissions and fuel efficiency norms are compelling automakers to make the switch.

The luxury car maker's first electric vehicle should debut within the next decade, phasing out their existing internal combustion engine over decades.