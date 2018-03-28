Rolls-Royce Unveils the Wraith Luminary Collection

Rolls-Royce Luminary Collection "shooting star" headliner. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Rolls-Royce used to be the absolute last word in automotive luxury and opulence, but it's probably fair to say that title has been under serious challenge from the likes of Mercedes and others in recent years. As an answer to the luxury bar constantly seeming to raised, and in response to an ongoing global demand for Rolls-Royce Collection Cars, the legendary British brand has just announced the Rolls-Royce Wraith Luminary Collection.The Wraith Luminary Collection is a run of just 55 spectacular vehicles, which will add to the incredibly exclusive ranks of other collectible bespoke masterpieces that have previously been created by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke design team and collected by patrons of true automotive luxury around the globe.Rolls-Royce CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, says of the new collection: "Wraith Luminary is a stunning Collection Car. It speaks directly of our contemporary Rolls-Royce brand – progressive and trailblazing; the pinnacle in hand-crafted luxury. This is a motor car that celebrates visionaries who achieve eminence in their respective fields. Indeed, this collection is for the world's luminaries."This collection of incredibly luxurious Wraiths will see the global debut of a new Sunburst Grey Rolls-Royce paint color, which is a solid grey hue incorporating rich copper tones. There will also be a first-ever shooting star headliner, brand new illuminated wooden paneling, stainless steel hand-woven fabric and much more inside these exquisite cars.On the outside, there will be hand-painted Sunburst Motif coachlines, hand-painted Wake Channel Lines on the hoods, and pinstripes applied to the wheel centers in Saddlery Tan, which is a reference to the color of the interior leather upholstery.There will be plenty more to set these models apart from "regular" Wraiths, but one particular touch of note will be tread plates bearing the provenance of this unique collection with 'WRAITH LUMINARY COLLECTION – ONE OF FIFTY-FIVE' engraved in hand-polished stainless steel.