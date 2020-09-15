Rome’s Fiumicino Airport Receives World’s First ‘Covid-19 5-Star Rating’ for Safety and Hygiene

Rome’s Fiumicino Airport has earned “the COVID-19 5-Star Airport Rating” from Skytrax. It has become the first airport to be certified with such a rating. Although Skytrax, an international airport industry rating body, releases annual rankings of the world's best airports, it has come up with COVID-19 ratings for hygiene in view of the current situation.

The COVID-19 audit was held over three days this month. According to Skytrax, it based its audit on a combination of procedural efficiency checks, visual observation analysis and ATP sampling tests.

The procedures put in place by Fiumicino Airport for the safety of staff and customers are meeting a rigorous standard, according to the audit. The airport has an effective signage and information system. To ensure social distancing and compliance with face mask usage in high movement areas of the terminal, the airport in Rome has deployed an in-house bio-safety team of 40 staff.

Appreciating the measures taken by Fiumicino Airport, Edward Plaisted of Skytrax said the consistency of these procedures is notable and it played a crucial role in the airport becoming the first to receive the COVID-19 5-Star rating.

The CEO of Rome Fiumicino Airport Marco Troncone asserted that they are satisfied with this recognition because they have adopted more measures in addition to those prescribed by the government to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

“In customer-facing areas, the airport has a visible presence of cleaning staff, and the airport is testing several UV sanitisation methods which further enhance hygiene levels at high-contact points such as elevators and escalators,” said Skytrax.

The ratings of the airport only take into consideration scientific study and analysis by Skytrax and are not based on any element of self-testing or self-evaluation by it.

Fiumicino Airport is known as the busiest airport in Italy. On September 1, it opened a 7,000-square-foot Covid testing centre.