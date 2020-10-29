RowthAutos Launches World's First-Ever Bargaining Platform for New Cars in India

Chandigarh based RowthAutos.com has launched the first-ever new car bargain platform, where customers can bargain final discounts in comparison with all new car dealers in their respective region. Thus with Rowthautos.com one can not only bargain but also book new dream car online & get the delivery while sitting at home of any brand and any make.

Currently our operations are being focused in 11 states of North India with 1200 plus authorized new car dealers on board. We will start pan-India operations by the end of this financial year, said Raavish Dahuja, Co-Founder of RowthAutos.com.

He further informed that the platform enables users to get the best-bargained deals on new cars. All you have to do is choose your preferred new car on Rowthautos.com & let us bargain on your behalf with all car dealers.

“You will start getting the best-bargained offers in no time from all dealers of your region and without disclosing your identity. Just compare the bargained offers of all an authorized new car dealers sitting at home, select the deal suited you the best and book your car online. The authorized new car dealer will immediately contact you to complete the delivery formalities as per your convenience,”

With Rowthautos.com, customers will get the additional advantage to compare the special bargained discounted offers of the other similar cars offer too, which otherwise is very difficult for the customer to find out, that too on a single click, he remarked.

Rowthautos.com is the most convenient, stress-free way to bargain & buy a new car from you nearest authorized new car dealer at the cheapest price and just sitting at the home, said Raavish.

He further added that with Rowthautos.com customers will have the opportunity to avail the best possible bargained offers with reduced waiting periods and further reducing the stock and colour availability issues.