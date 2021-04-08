Royal Enfield Announces Price Hike on Classic 350 Motorcycle, To Get Dearer by Upto Rs 13,000

Automobile manufacturers are continuing to hike the prices of their popular products with the latest entrant being Royal Enfield in this regard. The iconic bike manufacturer has hiked the price of its popular classic 350 cc offering by a significant Rs 7000-13000 depending upon the variant of the model.

This is the second price hike by Royal Enfield this year as earlier in January, the company increased the pricing of its models by up to 3,000 rupees. Now in April, the prices for these models have again shot up significantly. According to Autocar India While the Chennai headquartered firm has made the classic 350cc model dearer by about Rs 10,000, bike lovers will now have to shell out Rs 6,000 more for the Meteor 350 model.

The company recently also unveiled the new versions of its Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650 and Himalayan bike models. The updated models however, came with a considerable price hike. The classic 350 cc bike of Royal Enfield has been one of the oldest running models of the company but is now facing stiff competition owing to the new entrants in the market.

With rivals such as Honda CB350RS, Jawa Classic, Meteor 350, the Classic 350 model has started to lose its sheen in India's bike market. Citing this, Royal Enfield is already working on the optimised version of the classic 350 model.

The yet to be launched version of the RE Classic 350 will mirror the overall appearance of the bike but will feature significant updates like alloy wheels, new taillights, a new design fuel tank and much more. Another major update that the new version will bring along is the engine.

The new Classic 350 by Royal Enfield will now be powered by the engine used in the Meteor 350 model of the bike. Royal Enfield also updated its 650 cc line-up with new colour options recently.

