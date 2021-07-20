Royal Enfield Becomes Best Selling Mid-Size Motorcycle Manufacturer in New Zealand

Royal Enfield has a huge market in India and is well-known for its well-built and great performance bikes. Recently it reached great strides internationally too as it became the dominant mid-size motorcycle brand in New Zealand, leaving behind industry giants in the segment.

Royal Enfield’s international ascent began with the release of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The Chennai-based two-wheeler giant’s retro-styled, twin-cylinder motorcycles have been praised by fans and bike aficionados all over the world. Royal Enfield has risen to the top of the mid-size (250cc to 1000cc) motorcycle market in New Zealand. In terms of revenue, the firm has risen to first place. It appears that the brand’s retro-modern bikes have worked their magic to help it rise the ladder.

Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield’s Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Business, acknowledged his satisfaction at the accomplishment, stating that they are very thrilled that they have achieved the number one mid-size motorcycle brand in New Zealand. Royal Enfield has been set on expanding and winning the global middleweight category market and becoming a genuinely global motorcycle brand. To appeal to customers, they have continuously expanded their network, reach, product, clothing, GMA range, and offers. In reality, since they arrived in Australia and New Zealand, they have garnered a lot of positive praise and admiration from motorcycle fans.

Royal Enfield bikes are sold and distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Urban Moto Imports. In response to RE’s success, Joseph Elasmar, CEO of Urban Moto Imports, stated that they are proud of their partnership with Royal Enfield in Australia and New Zealand while sharing the same brand values. The mid-size motorbike market, in particular, has a promising future. Royal Enfield’s distinct style of riding is based on the concept of an unbreakable bond between rider, machine, and terrain. This is referred to as “Pure Motorcycling."

