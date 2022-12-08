Royal Enfield Begins Operations of New CKD Assembly Facility in Brazil

Royal Enfield has inaugurated a new CKD assembly facility in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It is the company’s third motorcycle assembly unit in the AMERICAS region and fourth across the world after Thailand, Colombia and Argentina. In addition, Royal Enfield has a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in India.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled in India

Being located at Manaus, Amazonas, it will be operational with immediate effect. The facility will have an annual assembly capacity of more than 15,000 units while it various models will be locally assembled here in the form of new Classic 350, the Meteor 350, the Himalayan, and the 650 twin motorcycles, Continental GT and the Interceptor. With this setup, Royal Enfield can now ensure seamless and quicker delivery timelines for motorcycles in Brazil.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. With markets like the Americas region, Europe and the Asia-Pacific growing significantly, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. We commenced on this journey a couple of years ago and have set up strategic assembly facilities in Thailand, and in Argentina and Colombia in LatAm. Brazil has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield, and is soon poised to be the single largest market for us outside of India. We have seen growth of more than 100% since 2019 here in Brazil."

Royal Enfield had forayed into the Brazilian market five years back in 2017. The Chennai-based bikemaker is now amongst the top five players in the mid-size motorcycle segment in markets such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and North America.

“We are very happy to launch our fourth CKD facility globally here in Brazil and this is testament to our commitment to the region and the market potential, and to our growing community of riding enthusiasts in the market. We are confident that this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Brazil while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand,” added Govindarajan.

Read all the Latest Auto News here