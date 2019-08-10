Royal Enfield Bikes Will Now be Cheaper to Maintain - Here’s How

India's largest motorcycle manufacturer above the 350cc segment in India, Royal Enfield has launched its most affordable bikes in the Indian market. Following the launch of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350X, the brand has further announced there will be a reduction in maintenance charges of the bikes. Royal Enfield bikes will now be up to 40 per cent cheaper to maintain, a Cartoq report has revealed.

The new initiative will see a decrease in the overall cost of ownership and the maintenance cost for the range of Royal Enfield motorcycles including the Bullet, Classic and the Thunderbird.

The reduction in prices, however, does not include the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650.

The report further states that with an aim towards bringing down the cost, Royal Enfield authorised service centres will start making use of a new processor and technology -- in terms of using a new mix of semi-synthetic oil for servicing. This will increase the oil replace interval, which in turn will increase the service interval too. This will facilitate the service interval to become 6 months or 5,000 km from the existent 3 months or 3,000 km. According to Royal Enfield, this will reduce the ownership cost by 40 per cent.

Furthermore, the oil change interval will now be 12 months or 10,000 km, which is a significant rise from the current 5,000 km or 5 months period, Cartoq has revealed, adding that the new regime is applicable to all bikes powered by the Unit Construction Engine motorcycles.

While Royal Enfield has a cult status in the Indian market, a slump in the automobile sector has seen the overall sales of the brand being hit considerably. With the reduced ownership, Royal Enfield is expected to attract a larger number of customers.

