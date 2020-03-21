Royal Enfield BS-IV Motorcycle Stock Sold Out Ahead of Deadline

Royal Enfield has announced that it has sold all existing inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across dealerships in India.

The company introduced BS-VI compliant motorcycles in early January, with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS. Starting March 21, 2020, all Royal Enfield stores across India will retail only BS-VI motorcycles, thereby becoming one of the first automotive brands in India to fully transition to the new emission norm, ahead of time.

The last model to transition to the new emission norms were the 650 twins. The new version comes with almost no changes on the outside. Since the two motorcycles were already fuel-injected the new price hike is substantial over the outgoing one. The motorcycles continue to not have an additional catalytic converter on the header of the pipe exhaust system.

This is the second price hike since its launch with the first one being back in September 2019. Mechanically, the motorcycles remain the same with the same 648-cc engine that is capable of producing 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque through a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).

