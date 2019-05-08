English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Bullet 350 ES & Bullet 500 Recalled in India
Royal Enfield announced the recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet 350, Bullet ES 350 and Bullet 500 models to rectify faulty brake calliper bolt for models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Niche bike maker Royal Enfield announced the recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet 350, Bullet ES 350 and Bullet 500 models to rectify faulty brake calliper bolt. The company said it is undertaking a proactive field service action, concerning brake calliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019. Brake calliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake calliper.
"This is because service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake calliper bolts, as supplied by vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per stringent Royal Enfield quality standards," the company said in a statement.
This voluntary service action will be undertaken on close to 7,000 motorcycles that were retailed during the said period, it added. All concerned customers are being called for a service intervention, and also various stakeholders are being informed accordingly, it added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
