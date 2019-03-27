Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, 500 Launched in India Starting at Rs 1.62 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Inspired by the Trials Championship, Royal Enfield has launched the Bullet Trials Works Replica at a price tag of Rs 1.62 Lakh for the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 and Rs 2.07 Lakh for the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500. These motorcycles carry forward the same engine as seen on the already existing Bullet siblings.The Trials 350 is powered by the same 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque and the Trials 500 carries over the same 499cc single-cylinder engine that 27.5 hp and 41.3 Nm of torque. Both these engine options come with a 5-speed gearbox setup. The similarity goes on to the fuel tank and the side panels too.Meant to better at off-roading, both the motorcycles come with several updates. This includes chunkier CEAT tyres which are worn by a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the back. The fenders have been cut short and Royal Enfield has fitted the Trials with a taller handlebar with a cross-brace that should be helpful while off-roading. There is an upswept exhaust for better water wading abilities but the motorcycles come with only a single seat arrangement as standard. The biggest differentiator visually between both the motorcycles is the colour scheme used for the highlighted frame and swing arm. The Trials 350 sports a red colour theme whereas the Trials 500 gets a green theme.When it comes to the features, both the motorcycles come with dual channel ABS as standard. Engine guard, headlight grill, number board, aluminium sump guard and the handlebar brace pad will be offered as accessories for the Trials range of motorcycles.In terms of competition, while the Royal Enfield Trials will face competition from its own sibling – the Royal Enfield Himalayan which is a dedicated Adventure Touring motorcycle meant to take on similar riding conditions and is priced about Rs 7,000 more than the Bullet Trials 350 and about Rs 38,000 less than the Bullet Trials 500.