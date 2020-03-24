Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 Discontinued In India, Was Launched Just a Year Ago

After exactly a year since its launch, the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350 has been discontinued in India. Indian automaker Royal Enfield has also taken the Trials 350 off of its website and the model will not be getting a BS-VI emission norm compliant update like its siblings.

The reason for Royal Enfield to not update the Trials 350 could be down to the lesser than expected sales for the model. This comes after Royal Enfield had discontinued the entire 500cc lineup in January, except for the Classic 500, during which the Classic 500 trials too had faced the axe. This means the entire Trials lineup have now been discontinued.

However, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has been updated to meet the BS-VI emission norms.

The Trials 350 was powered by a 346cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20 hp and 28 Nm of torque and came with a 5-speed gearbox setup. Meant to better at off-roading, the motorcycles came with several updates like chunkier tyres which are worn by a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the back, shorter fenders, a taller handlebar with a cross-brace, an upswept exhaust for better water wading abilities and a single-seat arrangement as standard.

On the other hand, Royal Enfield has sold off its entire BS-IV stock and is expected to come out with a new motorcycle called as the Meteor, which is expected to replace the Thunderbird 350 and Thunderbird 500 models.

