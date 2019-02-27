Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.53 Lakh

Royal Enfield has finally added dual-channel ABS to the Classic 350's base variant. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the most popular offerings from the motorcycle brand in India. The other motorcycles in the Classic 350 series have already gotten ABS. There is a minor price hike of Rs 6,000, which is amongst the lowest when it comes to the inclusion of dual-channel ABS for motorcycles in India.The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 19.80 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The engine on the Classic 350 is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With heavy frame and engine, the bike can attain a top speed of 120 km/h.The Royal Enfield Classic 350 utilizes single downtube chassis, using the engine as a stressed member and the bike gets telescopic suspension with 35mm forks at the front and twin gas charged shock absorbers at the back.Out of the Royal Enfield motorcycles in India, only the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and 350 ES are yet to receive ABS as a safety option. However, April 1, 2019, which is the deadline for all motorcycles in India to be equipped with ABS, is just around the corner and Royal Enfield is expected to resurrect one of its most famous motorcycle models ever.