Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI Launched at Rs 1.65 Lakh in India

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 with BS-VI compliant engine at a starting price of Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle arrives with major changes that aren’t just mechanical. The company is now offering the bike with two new paint schemes - Stealth Black and Chrome, that customers can choose from.

Last year, Royal Enfield began their customization program for the Classic 350 that gave buyers the luxury to get it manufactured the way you want it to. Also optional were the alloy wheels that now comes as an official accessory from the company.

Serving its main purpose, the new Royal Enfield 350 Classic comes with a 346cc UCE that is now fuel injected. Spyshots ahead of the launch suggested that the bike got an oxygen sensor, and this has made its way into the production version too. This essentially means that the motorcycle comes with a closed-loop FI system.

There is also an additional catalytic converter that has also been added to the exhaust downtube to take care of the emissions. The new Gunmetal Grey comes at a premium of almost Rs 14,000 and the two new paint schemes stand atop the top of the portfolio being the most expensive.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.