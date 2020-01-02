Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI With New Decals Spotted at Dealership
Royal Enfield has not revealed the pricing of the motorcycle which is expected to be on a slightly higher side than the current model which retails at Rs 1.53 lakh in India.
BS-Vi Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Image source: Rushlane)
Nearly a month after news of a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 made rounds, the same new iteration has started reaching the dealerships. As manufacturers brace for the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, Royal Enfield has tweaked the motorcycle’s platform to comply with the upcoming norms.
It should be noted that the iteration you see above is not the next-gen model that was spied testing several times. While we are still dark on details about the actualities of the motorcycle, a few details such as the blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, new paint scheme, and different tank badging has been clearly spotted.
