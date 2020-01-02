Take the pledge to vote

Royal Enfield Classic 350 BS-VI With New Decals Spotted at Dealership

Royal Enfield has not revealed the pricing of the motorcycle which is expected to be on a slightly higher side than the current model which retails at Rs 1.53 lakh in India.

Updated:January 2, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
BS-Vi Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Image source: Rushlane)

Nearly a month after news of a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 made rounds, the same new iteration has started reaching the dealerships. As manufacturers brace for the upcoming BS-VI emission norms, Royal Enfield has tweaked the motorcycle’s platform to comply with the upcoming norms.

It should be noted that the iteration you see above is not the next-gen model that was spied testing several times. While we are still dark on details about the actualities of the motorcycle, a few details such as the blacked-out engine, alloy wheels, new paint scheme, and different tank badging has been clearly spotted.

Royal Enfield has not revealed the pricing of the motorcycle which is expected to be set on a slightly higher side than the current model which retails at Rs 1.53 lakh in India. Speaking of the next-generation model, the motorcycle will come with an overhead camshaft design ditching the OHV head layout seen in the current 350cc range.

Last month, Royal Enfield launched the Classic 350 with single-channel ABS at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now comes in two new colours including Mercury Silver and Pure Black. Except for the more affordable safety feature, the bike remains the same underneath which means it is powered by the same 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 19.80 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The engine on the Classic 350 is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With a heavy frame and engine, the bike can attain a top speed of 120 km/h.

