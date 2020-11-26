Royal Enfield Classic 350 Introduced With New Metallo Silver and Orange Ember Colour Options

Royal Enfield has introduced two new colour variants of its best-selling motorcycle, the Classic 350 - Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. The introduction of alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on these variants have added to the style quotient of the machines with enhanced handling experience for riding enthusiasts. The Classic 350 will now be available on the Royal Enfield Make It Yours - MiY - initiative. Customers can now customize and accessorize their motorcycles through the MIY initiative available on all channels, dealerships, website and the RE App

Enabled via the Royal Enfield App, Website and an engaging and unique 3-D configurator, the Make-It-Yours. Introduced first on the 650 Twin motorcycles, and subsequently made available on the newly launched easy cruiser, Meteor 350, MiY is now available on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well. In a phased manner, MiY will be made available across all motorcycles in the Royal Enfield portfolio.

Introducing the new motorcycle variants, Mr. Vinod K. Dasari - CEO, Royal Enfield said, “Classic 350 has been one of our most successful motorcycles for over a decade. The simple, timeless design and pure motorcycling experience of the Classic have witnessed immense appreciation and love from riding communities over the years. In a continuous effort to evolve the Classic, we have introduced new variants of the motorcycle and added the option to view and configure, enabling our riders to express themselves in distinct and unique ways. The young and vibrant colour schemes and trims of the Classic 350, coupled with several personalization and accessorization combinations via MIY will definitely offer a more involved purchase and ownership experience for riding enthusiasts. We are also very happy that MiY has been very well received by our audiences. More than 80% of our newly launched Meteor owners have opted for MiY solutions which is a testament to its success. We are confident that Classic 350 customers will follow suit ”

The new Classic too can be personalized with a suite of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories, including protective, functional and utility-based accessories, all of which come with a 2-year warranty. The range includes luggage solutions, a wide range of engine guards, touring seats, and classic styling embellishments.