Royal Enfield Classic 350 Modified to Look Like a Harley-Davidson is a Job Well Done

Royal Enfield motorcycles are extremely popular in India. Many Royal Enfield owners have modified their bikes over the years and here is another such custom-built model by Bittoo Bike Modification, which is a custom motorcycle garage near Karol Bagh, Delhi. This bike is a modified Royal Enfield Classic 350 that draws its design inspirations from the likes of the Harley Davidson V-Rod. The modifications done on the bike are really extensive and it's ideally impossible to recognise the original bike. Looking at the vehicle, you will notice a rounded halogen headlamp, telescopic forks, new triple clamps as well as a new front fender.

One can notice the handlebar-mounted on a pair of aftermarket risers and a fuel tank that is low and wide in size. Under the fuel tank is the custom engine cover that looks like a V-twin engine. The dummy V-twin comes complemented with twin exhaust pipes, of which one is added only for aesthetics. The front-engine cowl comes with air vents that will allow the engine to breathe and cool down.

The bike gets a single seat that has been positioned low, with the footpegs placed way forward that gives the bike a stretched riding stance. The rear fender of the bike is short that flaunts the massive rear tyre, while the turn indicators are all aftermarket units.

The tyres on the front are wide as well and the bike gets alloy wheels on both ends. The bike gets a sleek aftermarket taillight, mounted on the left swingarm alongside the number plate and the wheelbase of the bike has been stretched significantly, giving it larger dimensions and road presence.

Although the massive V-twin looks fake, the bike all in all looks good. Note that such modifications are outlawed in India and riding them on the public road could lead to heavy fines. This bike undoubtedly is an attention grabber, which makes it a cop magnet too.

