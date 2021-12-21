CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Auto » Royal Enfield Classic 350 Recalled Due to Issue with Rear Drum Brake
1-MIN READ

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Recalled Due to Issue with Rear Drum Brake

The new Royal Enfield Classic 350 might look similar but is very different. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Two-wheeler maker Eicher Motor announced recall of about 26,300 units of its Classic 350 models rolled out between September 1 and December 5 to set right an issue with the rear drum brake.

In a statement issued, the company said its technical team found an issue with the brake reaction bracket used on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake of Classic 350 motorcycles.

“Under specific riding conditions, it was discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage of the reaction bracket, which could further lead to unusual braking noise, and potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions," the company said.

According to Eicher Motors, the issue has been isolated to the single-channel ABS, rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021 and December 5, 2021.

As a precautionary measure, Eicher Motors has decided to call in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models and reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swing arm for all units.

first published:December 21, 2021, 17:25 IST