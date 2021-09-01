Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review: A Meteor-ic Leap Forward, a New Icon!

Yes, I know it seems like it’s been forever since we have been waiting for the new Classic 350 and after numerous spy shots, speculative stories and everything under the sun, the motorcycle is finally with us in the flesh. We have ridden it and now, we are going to tell you everything about it. I know it looks really similar to the older model but that’s the charm of it. So, let’s peel away the layers and take a closer look at the all-new Classic 350.

But before we do any of that, we have to answer the two big questions – first, whether this motorcycle has the thump? And the answer is a resounding yes. Second – how does it sound? Check it out yourself in the video below.

WATCH ROYAL ENFIELD CLASSIC 350 REVIEW:

Moving on, let’s talk about the design of the new Royal Enfield Classic 350. Under the skin, there is a bit of the Royal Enfield Meteor as well as the Classic borrows the frame, swingarm, brakes and handlebar switches right off of it. But everything else that you see here, has been redone. The changes are ever so subtle and if you were to look at the motorcycle from a bit of a distance, you may mistake it for the older Classic 350 as well – that is how less Royal Enfield has deviated its design and this is something that some people will like and some might see it as a missed opportunity to do something new.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

What’s really different though is the way the motorcycle has been put together. The build quality, the fit and finish, the new paint quality, the updated cluster – all of it feels like it has seen a significant improvement. There are some modern touches too like it finally gets a digital instrument cluster that comes with a fuel gauge and trip meters. The handlebar lock and the ignition switch is now integrated into one and the top Chrome variant will also come with inbuilt Tripper navigation which is a great addition.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So that was the design of the new Classic 350 for you and I think they have done a really good job at it by keeping it pure. But where they have really excelled is the engine. This is a single-cylinder 350cc engine that has been borrowed over from the Meteor 350 and the mantra applied here is, if it isn’t broke then why fix it.

So yes, it is powered by the same engine as the Royal Enfield Meteor but the Classic 350 comes with different fueling giving the rider a different throttle response. The engine is a million times more refined and it feels like a modern engine in every way. However, thanks to the different fueling and gearing setup, the Classic 350 does not have the same top speed as the Meteor and it is happy doing about 90 km/h all day. The max we could take it to was about 110 km/h but that feels too stressed and the bike does not seem too happy to be at that speed for long. And at high city speeds, you will need to shift down a gear for those quick overtakes.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

But all of that aside, the Classic 350 was never a sporty experience to have and it’s no different with the new model either. If anything, the bike feels more solidly built and is every bit a delight to ride than any other modern retro classic motorcycle.

Now one of the biggest highlights of the Classic 350, for me at least, has been the riding experience of the motorcycle and a big part of it comes from the riding ergonomics. For the new Classic 350, Royal Enfield has shifted the handlebar a little bit further ahead so you now have to sort of reach out for it. But unless you are really used to riding the older Classic 350, I don’t think you will feel that much of a change. Having said that, it is still a very comfortable motorcycle. It has this new seat that is really comfortable it is soft but it is comfortable. Can you sit on the motorcycle for hours at an end? The answer is yes so long-distance touring will not be a problem. Speaking of ergonomics, for reference I’m 5’10” and I could plant both of my feet firmly onto the ground. So all in all, it’s an extremely comfortable motorcycle.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

And it is this comfort that goes a long way in making the new Classic 350 a wonderful affair. A big reason for this newfound comfort is that it now gets beefier front suspension and the rear suspension now has more travel too. Add to that the fact that the Classic 350 comes with bigger wheels both front and back and that it also has new, larger and much cushier seats, what you get is something that has taken leaps forward as compared to the older motorcycle. So much so that the new chassis and suspension setup almost make you want to push the bike harder and the Classic will do that with ease.

It also has new brakes which have been borrowed from the Meteor and they give the Classic a lot more braking power and confidence than before. They have ample bite but the feedback to the rider could have been better, in my opinion.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

What I also would have liked to see, other than maybe a higher top speed for the long highway rides, is a better headlight. Sure, it looks good and everything visually, but they are not as powerful as I would expect from a motorcycle in 2021. This will absolutely be the first thing I will change on the new Classic 350.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On the whole, though, the Classic 350 is a massive improvement from the older model and it does what it is meant to do so well that it is easily the model to buy in this 350cc segment. It has seen an upgrade in no matter which department you talk about, be it handling, refinement, build quality, braking and so on. So while yes, it looks quite similar to the older model but it is an entirely new experience to have.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Well now, it’s time, to sum up the motorcycle but first thing first, at the time of riding this bike I do not know the price of the motorcycle. By the time you’ll be watching this review, you will know the price of the bike so we’ll just keep that part aside from the summing-up part. But coming to the summing up part, that is something that I have been dreading in this part of the review. The reason is simple, how do you sum up a cult icon like the Classic 350? Does it really matter if it doesn’t do one or two things here and perhaps, they could have been done better? I don’t think so. What really needs to be said at this point is the fact that Royal Enfield has not deviated from the Classic 350 formula that has made it an evergreen, iconic motorcycle over the years. So yes, it’s still the same Classic 350 that you can expect from Royal Enfield when you’re buying it. Having said that, is this a better motorcycle than the previous one? Absolutely. It’s more well-rounded, better finished, has more features and has caught up with the times but it still is a retro classic in the truest sense. mature and a complete package. So yes, this is a far better improvement than the older motorcycle.

