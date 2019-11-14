Royal Enfield Classic 350 With Single-Channel ABS Launched at Rs 1.45 Lakh in India

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 with single-channel ABS at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike now comes in two new colours including Mercury Silver and Pure Black. Except for the more affordable safety feature, the bike remains the same underneath which means it is powered by the same 346 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that produces 19.80 bhp of maximum power at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The engine on the Classic 350 is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With a heavy frame and engine, the bike can attain a top speed of 120 km/h.

The bike has been launched alongside Royal Enfield's new initiative that allows customers to personalise and customise their motorcycles on purchase - the Royal Enfield Make Your Own. The new initiative is unique and first-of-its-kind, as the buyer is able to custom build his or her motorcycle with choice of accessories right at the booking stage, and get a factory-fitted personalized motorcycle with genuine and homologated parts and accessories.

Through Make Your Own, customers now stand to benefit from factory-fitted and trustworthy and genuine motorcycle accessories that come with a two-year warranty, right at booking stage. Customers can choose from a host of functional and aesthetically appealing genuine factory-fitted motorcycle accessories and opt to personalise with fuel tank or side panel stickers. In the first phase, the Make Your Own initiative is being rolled out in 141 stores across 6 cities - Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune.

Customers can accessorise their motorcycles choosing protective solutions such as engine guards, different luggage solutions such as panniers, rear luggage rack, touring seat options for added comfort, ARAI compliant alloy wheels, and several other bits and bobs. On the personalisation front, customers can choose from options of fuel tank and side panel stickers to give their motorcycle a unique look. Royal Enfield Genuine Motorcycle accessories come with the assurance of safety and quality, and are developed and designed alongside the motorcycle therefore ensuring perfect fit and thorough testing and validation, and carry a standard two year warranty.

