Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS Launched in India at Rs 1.99 Lakh
After the Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 has now received the blessing of ABS by RE, at a premium of about Rs 15,000.
Royal Enfield Classic 500 ABS. (Photo: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield had recently launched the Classic Signals 350 in India which came with what is seen as a necessity in modern motorcycles – Anti-lock Braking System, or ABS in short. Now, the Royal Enfield (RE) has introduced the ABS-equipped model of the Classic 500 in the Indian market as well, priced at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
According to reports, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 with the matte-finish paint scheme costs Rs 2.02 lakh whereas the Chrome-finished model of the Classic 500 costs Rs 2.1 Lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Mumbai).
As per these prices, the ABS-equipped Classic 500 model comes at a premium of about Rs 15,000 more as compared to the mode that does not get ABS. Mechanically, though, the RE continues to be powered by the same 499cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of 27.6 hp delivery and 41.3 Nm of torque.
With the introduction of ABS in the Classic 500, this has made it the third Royal Enfield model in India to have this feature, after the Royal Enfield Classic Signals 350 and the Himalayan.
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
