Royal Enfield Classic 500, Himalayan and Thunderbird with ABS to Launch in India Next Month

Royal Enfield recently launched Classic Signals 350 in India which is also the company’s first motorcycle with ABS in India and during the announcement of the new model Rudratej Singh, President - Royal Enfield, confirmed that Royal Enfield Classic 500, Thunderbird 500 and Himalayan models will get ABS next month. The 350cc motorcycles in company’s range will receive dual-channel ABS later.According to the new safety norms by the government of India effective from 1 April, all motorcycles above 125cc engine displacement should have ABS. As entire motorcycle range by Royal Enfield has more than 125cc engine displacement, it is very clear that all RE motorcycle will receive ABS before April 2019.The addition of ABS will also affect the pricing of the motorcycle. The introduction of ABS will result in a price hike of Rs 25,000 over the standard models. Which means the Classic 500 will cost around 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).The company already sells its motorcycles with dual-channel ABS in many foreign markets. Royal Enfield’s upcoming Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 motorcycles already include ABS.