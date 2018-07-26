English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 500 is inspired by the RE used during the World War called as the Flying Flea and the limited edition model was sold out in under three minutes.
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus. (Photo: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield has sold out all 250 units of its recently launched limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle in under three minutes – 178 seconds to be precise. All units of the Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 500 sold were available on a first-come-first-serve basis and the sale was carried out through a dedicated webpage for the Pegasus 500. Earlier, the online booking website of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus crashed within minutes after the bookings were first officially opened.
Speaking on the sale, Rudratej Singh, President of Royal Enfield said, “The sale for Pegasus motorcycles has shown the tremendous aspiration to own brand Royal Enfield once again. Beyond all expectations, the sale of 250 limited edition Pegasus motorcycles was concluded online in a record time of only 178 seconds. I congratulate all the customers who are now proud owners of the Classic Pegasus limited edition motorcycle and thank them for their support and patronage.”
Royal Enfield’s Classic Pegasus 500 is inspired by the company’s World War motorcycle – the Flying Flea. Only 1,000 units of the Pegasus Classic 500 will be sold globally. As far as India is concerned, only 250 units were allotted, giving the motorcycle an aspirational value.
Thank you for participating in the online sale of the Royal Enfield Pegasus. 250 lucky owners will soon ride home a piece of motorcycling history. #MadeLikeAGun #PureMotorcycling #RoyalEnfieldPegasus pic.twitter.com/Jj68AHSJrD— Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) July 25, 2018
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
-
-
-
