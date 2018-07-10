Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response

Due to the overwhelming response to the Pegasus online sale, we are facing unanticipated technical difficulties on our website. We’ll communicate the revised sale date shortly. Thank you for your continuous support. — Royal Enfield (@royalenfield) July 10, 2018

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Limited Edition. (Image: Royal Enfiled)

In a never heard before incident recorded in the Indian automotive industry, online booking website of the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus crashed minutes after the bookings were officially opened at 2 PM on 10th July 2018. Royal Enfield, the iconic cruiser motorcycle manufacturer earlier announced to open the online bookings limited to 250 units on its official website.Soon after the bookings were opened, website crashed, reflecting an error message. The official Twitter handle of Royal Enfield was bombarded with inquiries on the bookings, to which the company replied that the bookings will resume at 8.30 PM today – 10th July 2018.An earlier posted Tweet by Royal Enfield read – “Today is your chance to be a part of the greatest story of World War II never told. Book one of the 250 limited edition RoyalEnfield Classic 500 Pegasus. Available online from today. To stand a chance to own one, visit royalenfield.com/pegasus at 2 PM.”On some angry tweets by fans, Royal Enfield replied – “The Royal Enfield website is currently experiencing technical downtime. We are working on getting this back up very soon. The sale of Pegasus Limited Edition Online Sale will resume at 8:30 pm tonight. Thank You.”This kind of technical difficulties arises when a large number of people visit a website and the server is not able to handle the traffic, which means it is safe to assume Pegasus has a lot of fan following. Another tweet by Royal Enfield read - Due to the overwhelming response to the Pegasus online sale, we are facing unanticipated technical difficulties on our website. We’ll communicate the revised sale date shortly. Thank you for your continuous support.”Royal Enfield earlier launched the WWII inspired limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus Edition India at Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The new limited edition motorcycle is inspired by RE/WD 125 motorcycle, known as flying flea, which was produced at Westwood, UK during World War II.The limited edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition will be available in two colours - Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. Only 1,000 units will be made available globally, of which 190 will be available in Britain and 250 are being designated for the Indian market. Every Pegasus Edition motorcycles will carry a unique serial number on the fuel tank.The bike is powered by same 499cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 27.5PS and churns out 41.3Nm of peak torque. The chassis, brakes and tyres are similar to the regular Royal Enfield Classic 500.The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition was earlier launched in England at GBP 4,999.