Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 Twins First Ride Review - Watch Video

Royal Enfield recently launched its highly anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 twins in California, which happens to be the first global market to get the biggest ever motorcycle from Eicher Motors owned Royal Enfield. The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC). Both the motorcycles have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminum alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. We got chance to test ride both the motorcycles in California and here is what we found out.