Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Gets an EV Conversion Kit from Saietta: Watch Video

The market of Electric Vehicles (EV) in India is slowly gaining momentum and more people are now drawn to this new technology in the auto world. The demands of electric cars and bikes have gone up substantially in recent years and companies are looking to capture this emerging segment. While we have seen a series of EV launches in the past few months, Britain’s Saietta Group has come up with a solution that could convert regular motorcycles into EV bikes. Saietta Group, which specializes in electric mobility solutions, has designed an electric conversion kit for the Royal Enfield GT 650.

According to report by Gaadiwaadi, the kit can be directly installed in the original motorcycle and works flawlessly. The company has used an AFT high tech electric motor in this kit that’s capable of delivering efficient performance while being lightweight and compact. The motor system used on the Continental GT is AFT 140 which is a 52-volt system. There’s also an AFT 110 motor that’s being used by the company on its other projects. The AFT motors have been developed as a pocket-friendly solution to achieve zero tailpipe emission.

These AFT electric power terrains can be integrated into a wide range of motorcycles platform and are extremely versatile and practical. Saietta has also introduced some EV specific changes to the motorcycle and brought an electric brake (braking regeneration system) instead of the clutch lever on the original bike. The new braking system charges the bike while shedding speed. Meanwhile, the original breaks also have been kept.

Saietta previously developed a similar EV kit for Hero Extreme 160R and introduced a 48-volt AFT 110 electric motor instead of the original 160cc engine. To make their conversion kit practical for the market, the company has equipped them with replaceable batteries. Earlier this year, Saietta Group entered in partnership with India’s Padmini VNA, which is a supplier to Indian motorcycle manufacturers like Royal Enfield, Hero Motor Corp, Bajaj Auto and TVS.

The EV solution company is also working on developing a new high-power system that can be used on high-performance vehicles.

