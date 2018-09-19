Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image: Facebook.com/Royal Enfield Continental GT 650)

Royal Enfield is all set to launch its new Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 in coming months and the global media ride of the new bikes has also been scheduled in coming days. Although the bikes have been officially revealed and have been spotted several times now during the testing phase, this is the first time that the bikes have been spotted with accessories. As seen the image, the Continental GT 650 gets and small windshield at the front along with dual-tone bar-end mounted mirrors.The saddle on the bike also seems different as it sports a pillion seat instead of a cowl, it also gets a slight hump in the centre and grab rail for the rear passenger. The motorcycle also gets crash guard for safety purposes.Both the bikes are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range.Also, new to the Royal Enfield 650 twins, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle. The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.The Interceptor 650 is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. A ground clearance of 174mm and a seat height of 804 mm, ensure that the Interceptor 650 gives a good riding experience.Like the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colorways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors.